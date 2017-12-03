The Powell River Kings have announced the acquisition of 99-born forward Ben Thomas.

He comes to the team from Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 5’10” product out of Ashburnham, Massachusetts is in his first year of Junior hockey after three years at Winchendon Prep, putting up 35 goals and 67 assists in 74 games.

Thomas arrived last week in Powell River. He’s committed to Union College for the 2019/2020 season. He follows a successful pipeline of Powell River players to attend the school. Kyle and Mat Bodie, Noah Henry, Daniel Carr and Ryan Scarfo have all gone to the school over the last 10 years.

In his debut with the Kings, Thomas helped the team beat Langley 3-2 on December 1st.