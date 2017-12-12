POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Residents will soon have a new, proper way to get rid of their used oil.

This summer, the only used oil repository service in the city was discontinued.

The retailer that offered this service cancelled their partnership with the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

This left residents with no place for free disposal of their used oil products and anti-freeze. People continued to pay eco fees when buying new products.

However, Manager of Asset Management & Strategic Initiatives with the Powell River RD, Mike Wall, said, “we do have a service provider that does provide this service at a cost, though, they are not engaged with the [BCUOMA].”

Since the summer, the Regional District has been working to find a local business to partner with the BCUOMA to bring back the free disposal service.

An existing local recycling business, Sunshine Disposal & Recycling, has agreed to work with BCUOMA on this project. The BCUOMA will provide the infrastructure needed for the program, meeting environmental requirements.

The business is hoping for a January 17th, 2018 start date.

Customers will be able to drop off used oil, oil filters, the containers that oil comes in and anti-freeze, all at Sunshine Disposal’s depot on Franklin Street. The service will be available on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will only be available for residential use. The region offers other programs for commercial service stations.

A release from the City of Powell River noted that this will provide “greater protection for our environment” and “an expanded business opportunity for a local business.” The release also noted that all of the benefits from this program will come at no cost to local governments.