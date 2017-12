POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Transit in Powell River will be on a special schedule this holiday season.

December 24th will see regular Sunday service, with busses taking a break on Christmas day.

Boxing Day will have Sunday/holiday service, with regular service planned December 27th through the 31st.

New Year’s Day will have no service. Regular scheduling will be back in effect on January 2nd, 2018.

Powell River City Hall is also going to be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, as well as New Year’s Day.