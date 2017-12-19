POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The local fire department has been busy over the holiday season so far.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson said they have responded to two structure fires within the last three weeks.

“Our crews responded rapidly to each one of those,” he said.

“Having initial knock-down take place moments after arrival is key to saving people’s homes. The lesson learned there is to get out of your house and call 911 immediately.”

He said that in the two incidents, there were no serious injuries.

“One of them was an electric fire that caused some damage to the structure and very little damage to any other part of the home. It was basically down in a basement,” said Swanson.

“The other one was a kitchen fire that was very serious and left major smoke damage throughout the home, so of course in that case, people have to be out of their homes until power can be reconnected and the place can be cleaned out to make it habitable again.”

He said that those involved were fortunate that there was no serious bodily harm, but there was certainly some emotional stress, especially around the holidays when they need to leave their home.