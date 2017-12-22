Those dreaming of a white Christmas could be in luck.

Environment Canada says the east coast of the island from Campbell River down to Duncan and the Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Gibsons may be in for some snow this weekend.

The snow is expected to start to fall on the island on Sunday and make its way to the mainland later on that day in the evening.

The amount of snow to expect isn’t certain at this point but it’s likely the island will see more than the mainland.



If you have any travel plans for Christmas Eve you should keep an eye on the forecasts.

Environment Canada will issue more updates as needed.