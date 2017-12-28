Naloxone training is being offered at the Powell River Resource Centre. Photo courtesy Powell River Resource Centre's Facebook page.

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The opioid crisis is a growing concern throughout British Columbia.

A Powell Riverite is now offering naloxone training to fellow residents. Naloxone is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in an overdose situation.

Martyn Woolley, Manager of the Community Resource Centre in Powell River, said staff member Amanda Evans has been certified to provide free naloxone training.

“Naloxone has been offered by Vancouver Coastal Health for over a year now,” he said.

“If someone in the community is an active opiate user, or is supportive of a user, they qualify for a free naloxone kit, and the training that goes with it.”

Woolley said Evans was hired on as a community overdose response worker, to bring the naloxone training to the local level.

“The opiate crisis in British Columbia is still here, it’s incredibly serious and the more people that are trained, the better,” he said.

“Naloxone saves lives, and that’s been proven. No matter what your stance on drugs is, no one deserves to die for their addictions. It’s an illness and no one deserves to die for that. The more people that are trained and the more people are aware of how naloxone saves lives, you’re literally saving people in your community.”

Residents can call the Community Resource Centre at (604) 485-0992 to set up a time with Amanda Evans. More details about the centre can be found through its Facebook page.