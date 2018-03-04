The Powell River Food Bank has a new delivery van. Photo courtesy the City of Powell River.

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The Powell River Action Centre Food Bank can now reach more residents, thanks to their new delivery van.

The city approved a cash grant of $38,000 from the Powell River Community Forest Reserve Fund for the purchase of the new vehicle.

In a release from the city, it was noted that food bank manager, Savanna Dee, had previously been transporting food in her own small vehicle.

“Before getting the van, there were just so many things that we weren’t able to do,” Dee said in the release.

“For example, for pickups from local stores, the weight of all these case lots of food is enormous and too big for a small car. Now, we have a cargo van to transport goods. We can also do things like taking bulky items to recycling.”

Before purchasing the new van, City Transfer had volunteered with free deliveries for the food bank, but now the local organization can completely run independently.

“We thank City Transfer for their years of service. It’s been wonderful,” Dee said.

Next up for the food bank is a possible expansion of their facility. The bank is also looking into acquiring some gardening land.

According to the release, the van was purchased locally at Massullo Motors.

The new van will have the food bank, Powell River Community Forest and City of Powell River logos printed on its sides.