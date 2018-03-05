Donald Trump’s tariff threats continue to make waves around the world as global markets suffer. The President’s promise to add tariffs on steel and aluminum imports have sent investors running from equities to much more stable bonds. Overnight, the yields on European bonds across the continent spiked.

Gold has benefited as a stable investment as well, as the precious metal has climbed to 1,324 an ounce this morning.

The price of crude is starting to bounce back from losses last week ahead of an oil officials meeting that could lead to a drop in production. Crude is up to 61.40 a barrel.

The lowly Loonie’s struggles are continuing from last week as the Canadian currency drops to 77.47 cents US.

And the trade war prospects could continue volatility this week in North American markets as analysts expect weak opens for both Wall Street and Bay Street.