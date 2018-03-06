POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The local police detachment is looking into two cases of gas thefts.

On Feb. 26, police received a report of a theft of gas from a black Ford Explorer, which was parked overnight at a residence on the 4300 block of Highway 101.

On March 1, gas was reported stolen from a grey Saturn, which was parked overnight on the 6900 block of Bamfield Street in Powell River.

In another case noted in Constable Ron Palmquist’s weekly crime blog, the police received a report of a break and enter to a shed on the 6900 block of Terrance Street. The incident was reported on Feb. 26, and was said to have occurred sometime in the previous two weeks.

A black fabric tool bag labeled ‘Dewalt’ in yellow letter on either side was stolen. The bag contained various tools.

For the period of Feb. 26 to March 5, RCMP responded to 116 calls for service. These included two cases of impaired driving, seven thefts, five assaults and two break and enters.

Anyone with any information on the crimes listed above is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.