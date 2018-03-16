Trump-related drama is continuing to shake the global markets this morning. Reports of another White House firing and rumours of more Trump/Russia collusion are causing investors to pull back from taking risks.

The Nikkei felt the effects of nervous investors again as it fell .6 per cent in overnight trading.

The Loonie is having its own difficulty aside from the Trump drama, as NAFTA uncertainty and a sluggish Canadian economy are weighing it down to 76.50 cents US this morning.

Despite ongoing efforts to stubbornly boost crude production in the US, the price of oil is continuing to grow on the back of global demand for the product. Crude is up to 61-37 a barrel.

Gold is gaining to 1,320 an ounce.

Toyota joining the autonomous arms race as it partners with Uber to develop self-driving technology for its vehicles. This follows news that Canadian-run Magna International is partnering with US company Lyft to develop similar tech.