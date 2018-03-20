POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Over the last week, Powell River RCMP have responded to 96 calls for service.

In one notable case, the front window of a residence on the 6800 block of Alberni Street was smashed.

According to a press release issued by Constable Ron Palmquist, the window smashing was so powerful that glass made its way into the home. This incident was reported to the Powell River RCMP on March 17. The mischief happened at a residence on the 6800 block of Alberni Street.

In another situation, Palmquist said the gas lock cap was pried off a blue GMC Sierra pickup truck and approximately $50 was syphoned from the truck. This happened in the 4600 block of Harvie Avenue, and was reported to the police on March 12.

Anyone with further details is asked to call CrimeStoppers or the Powell River RCMP.

Between March 12 and March 20, the local detachment responded to a mix of calls, including eight assaults, three cases of mischief, three thefts, and three incidents of impaired driving.