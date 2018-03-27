Shawn Cator with one of the 240-litre bins being used for the organic curbside collection program. Photo courtesy the City of Powell River.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A survey has been launched for residents taking part in an organics collection pilot project.

Around 400 households have been taking part in the program since October.

Residents have been separating their organic waste into designated bins, and as a result, keeping compostable waste out of the landfill.

The city has made a survey available at their website, so participants can express how the pilot project is working out for them.

The pilot project is a team-up between the city of Powell River and local organization, Let’s Talk Trash.

“Organics comprise about 40 per cent of the material going to the landfill,” said Shawn Cator, speaking with 95.7 Coast FM.

Cator is the city’s Manager of Operational Services. “This program will take that (organics) out (of the landfill) and it will ultimately be used as a compost material down the road.”

He also noted that there is no additional costs for residents for the collection and disposal of organic material. He said when the pilot program comes to a close, the city may implement the program community-wide, if it proves to be successful.

The survey is available until March 31st. It can be viewed and completed through this link.