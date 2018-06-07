Investors aren’t letting trade war troubles weight their market risk decisions.

Analysts say despite tense trade discussions expected to kick off at the G7 Summit in Canada, global markets aren’t slowing down. The MSCI, measuring world stocks, hit a three-week high jumping 0.3 per cent. Experts say the TSX is leading the charge on Bay Street as Canadian stocks are the most actively traded on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, cannabis stocks will be in focus as Canada’s senate makes a final decision on the legalization bill tonight. If passed it will go back to Ottawa for one last review and experts say it’s looking like September will be the date for legalization.

US crude is coming back to life after oil prices took a dip this week on reports of high stock and calls for more output from world producers. The US price is up to 65.32 a barrel.

The Loonie is down to 77.17 cents US ahead of a Bank of Canada report on Canadian consumer debt loads.