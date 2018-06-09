City of Powell River engineering technologists Tully Kurtz [left] and Brett Osualdini plugged in the engineering department’s new electric vehicle (EV) at the EV charging station behind City Hall. Photo courtesy the City of Powell River.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The City of Powell River has a new vehicle in its fleet.

The new car is a four-door Ford Focus, but here’s the kicker, the vehicle is an electric car, and the first of that type in the city’s fleet.

The city said the vehicle was purchased to replace one of the vans in the engineering department.

The new car will be charged up at the electric charging station at City Hall.

A notice from the city said that the new vehicle would help reduce Powell River’s carbon emissions.

“It’s a good unit for our city,” said manager of operational services, Shawn Cator, in the release.

“It should cover 95 per cent of all the needs of the engineering department.”

Cator noted that the city would look at replacing other gas-powered vehicles with electric cars in the future.