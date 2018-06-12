Wall Street is starting to slow down after a bullish start to the week.

Analysts say the lack of details coming from a historic meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump isn’t giving investors much to go on, which is starting to show in the markets this morning.

Experts suggest the Dow is likely to open lower. This comes after investors appeared to mostly ignore the volatility coming from the G7 Summit over the weekend.

Investors are also looking to a decision on the US interest rate expected to come tomorrow.

Oil prices are flat at 65.92 a barrel as investors await another US inventories report later today. The price of US crude was slipping quickly as producers in the US and Russia vowed to increase output.

Trade concerns and Trump tweets are still weighting the Loonie, as it falls to 76.82 cents US.