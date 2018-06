The BC Summer Games are set for July 19-22. Photo courtesy BC Games on Facebook.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Next month, Cowichan will welcome over 3,000 athletes for the 2018 BC Summer Games.

Five of those athletes will be in the region from Powell River.

Four of those five will compete in athletics:

• Russell Bruckshaw

• Haedyn Drosdovech

• Brooklyn Vanderkemp

• Stan Vishek

Cole Baron will compete in boys’ five-on-five basketball.

The BC Summer Games are scheduled for July 19 to 22. Further details can be found at bcgames.org.