'Elvis' giving his Lock-In for Love partner some love on Saturday. Image from Powell River BC SPCA Facebook page

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Humans didn’t mind sharing a kennel with their furry friends in Powell River last Saturday – especially considering the cause.

Animal-lovers were ‘locked in’ to kennels with resident dogs and cats at the Powell River BC SPCA on June 23, to raise funds for animals in need.

To date, Powell River’s Lock-In for Love fundraiser generated $6,308.70 in donations, all of which will go towards animal care at the shelter including vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and bedding.

The total far surpassed the shelter’s fundraising goal of $2,500.

The top three fundraising participants were Curtis Yungen ($2,095), Bobby Fields ($1,563.85), and Bob Coulter ($1,119.85).

“I had so much fun,” said Powell River BC SPCA branch manager Tara Daniels. “It was a fantastic event.”

The highlight of the day was the long-awaited adoption of ‘Elvis,’ a nine-year-old Cane Corso that had been in shelter care since March.

‘Elvis’ finally left the building after being adopted by a Victoria couple.

Daniels said she was “floored” by the public’s response to Lock-In for Love.

“It just goes to show how amazing our community is and how well supported our branch is,” Daniels said. “In turn, it’s really nice that we can continue to offer programs to support the animals in our community.”