CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A group of people, including one young child, were rescued from the Campbell River early Tuesday evening.

According to witnesses on scene, a group of small flotation devices became entangled with one another around the logging bridge at Highway 28 in Campbell River.

Campbell River Search and Rescue was called in to assist local RCMP.

At least five or six people were assisted to shore by SAR members. BC Ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

It’s been a busy summer for Campbell River Search and Rescue.

This past weekend, the team conducted two rescues – one in the Myra Falls area and another in the Brooks Peninsula.