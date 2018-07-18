POWELL RIVER, B.C- A woman was rescued from the ocean by the authorities yesterday.

According to a news release from the local RCMP detachment, officers received a report of an intoxicated woman who made comments about harming herself. They immediately responded to her last known location, with the responding officer asking for Coast Guard assistance.

“Upon an intensive and fast paced investigation the Powell River RCMP were able to learn that the female had entered into the ocean near the breakwater of the north harbour in what appeared to be an attempt to harm herself,” read the release.

“That member on scene of that location updated the Coast Guard with a general location of where the female was believed to be. The Coast Guard quickly responded who were able to locate and rescue the female who was in medical distress.”

The detachment thanked the Coast Guard for their assistance on the file, as well as their officer for his actions.

“This incident could have ended tragically if not for the quick thinking of the member on scene”, said Constable Ron Palmquist.