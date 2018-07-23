TEXADA ISLAND, B.C. – One woman is dead following an apparent drowning at the site of this weekend’s Diversity Festival on Texada Island.

According to Powell River RCMP Staff Sergeant Rod Wiebe, Texada Island RCMP was called out to Shingle Beach on July 21st at around 6:20 p.m., due to a report of a “possible drowning”.

The area is where the Diversity Festival was being held.

“Upon arrival, several first aid attendants were performing CPR on a female subject. The female was transported to an area where an air ambulance could land and assess the victim,” he said.

Wiebe said the 23-year-old from Prince Rupert was pronounced deceased.

He said the woman had been climbing a rocky bluff, when it’s believed she fell into the water. The police and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.

Anyone with further details is asked to call the Texada Island RCMP at (604) 486-7717 or the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.