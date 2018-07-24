You may need to throw out your kid’s favourite snack.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar crackers because of a risk of salmonella contamination.
The recall affects 69-gram and 180-gram bags with UPC numbers 0 14100 08406 8 and 0 14100 23245 2.
The crackers were distributed throughout Canada.
The C-F-I-A says no one has reported being ill and that the recall was triggered by a similar one in another country.
People who have these crackers in their home should throw them out or return them to the store where they bought them.