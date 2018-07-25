POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Police in Powell River want to know who stole a boat engine.

Constable Ron Palmquist said that on July 24th, the RCMP received a report at around 4:30 p.m. of the theft of a five horsepower Honda boat engine.

The engine was stolen from the 6600 block of Chilco Avenue. Palmquist said the engine’s serial number is 1307722.

In another case, on the same day, police were notified of the theft of a bicycle at around 6:30 p.m. from the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue.

It’s described as a Giant 18-speed white mountain bike, with a serial number of GN4G3928.

On July 22nd, shortly after 12:00 p.m., police received a report of a theft of a cooler from a tent, in the 4800 block of Marine Avenue.

Palmquist said the cooler appears to have been stolen sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. the previous night. The cooler is described as a blue soft top.

Anyone with further details about these incidents is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Between July 18th and July 24th, the Powell River RCMP responded to 125 calls for service. These included ten thefts, four assaults, two break-and-enters and three cases of impaired driving.