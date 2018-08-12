VICTORIA, B.C. – Smoke from the wildfires across British Columbia have resulted in Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement.
The statement is in effect for the following areas:
- North Vancouver Island
- Sunshine Coast (Gibsons to Earls Cove, Saltery Bay to Powell River)
- East Vancouver Island (Campbell River, Comox Valley, Duncan, Nanaimo/Parksville)
The agency said that people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.
Environment Canada recommends staying inside, in a cool environment and using an air conditioner that ventilates the air if possible.
For general information about wildfire smoke and your health, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. More details on air quality in the province and advisories can be found via this link.