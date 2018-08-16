VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – Canadian Blood Services are calling on the public for more blood donors.

According to a press release from the service, more than 22,000 donations are needed across Canada by August 26th, to ensure that the national blood inventory can meet demands for the rest of the summer.

“That’s the number we currently need based on the number of appointments booked in our clinics across Canada, that might change as we get closer to Labour Day, but that’s the number need,” said Gayle Voyer, Vancouver Island territory manager for CBS.

“We’ve seen a great response from Canada, from British Columbia and the island. We just anticipate that people need a friendly reminder and we’ve already started to see that response,” said Voyer.

“We just encourage people to come out, donate, and thanks for keeping the shelves filled.”

She added that the summer is a time when people tend to get out of their regular routines, and this results in a lack of blood donations.

You can donate blood by visiting www.blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2-DONATE to find a nearby donation site. Walk in appointments are also available at all locations.

Photo from the Canadian Blood Services facebook page.