POWELL RIVER – Land that was once a key village is being returned to the Tla’amin Nation.

According to Tourism Powell River, the land was known as Tees’kwat and was the main dwelling site for the Tla’amin people up until the late 1800s.

At that time the people were relocated by the Canadian government to Sliammon to make way for the construction and development of the Powell River mill, dam, and township. Historically, the Tla’amin people had extensive use and occupancy of the entire watershed.

The City of Powell River approved the transferring of ownership at their regular meeting Aug. 16, as per a commitment made previously by the City in May 2003. The transfer is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.