CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – A Campbell resident is collecting donations to help people affected by wildfires.

Midge Novak, who works for the Vancouver Island Health Authority, saw the devastation of wildfires firsthand last year, when she traveled to the interior of B.C on her vacation time.

“My heart was tugging so hard about all the fires in the interior. I ended up meeting this group called the Postmen, they’re all volunteers right across Canada and the US, everyone does the best they can to collect donations and get them to the people that need them the most.”

According to their website, the Postmen are a group of “non-profiting volunteers all across Canada who collect, distribute, organize, and deliver donations to those who are in any kind of crisis.” Their tag line is “Disaster Relief For The People By The People”.

Novak said while they are collecting for all disasters and will go where needed, she was specifically trying to help the people on the south side of Francois Lake, around 70 kms north of Burns Lake. In that area, some residents have stayed behind despite evacuation orders to fight a fire that burns over 85,000 hectares.

“Up in Burns Lake, where people have been in the background fighting the fires and trying to save their homes, they’re crying for supplies. They desperately need supplies.”

Novak said she would like to see more support.

“I think the community is sleeping. We really need everyone to step up.”

Novak said among the things she’s looking are for hydro lights, advil, tylenol, “pertinent allergy medications”, medical dressings for open wounds, cleansers and distilled water.

Anyone looking for more information or to donate can visit: https://www.facebook.com/therealpostmen/, or Midge Novak at 250-202-4641.