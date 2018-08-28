A sell-off of marijuana stocks pulled down the TSX today.

After huge gains over the past few days, shares of cannabis producers tumbled. This factored into the Canada’s stock exchange falling 88 points.

And while shares in Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Canopy Growth, and Cronos were among the most active on the TSX today, they all declined with their stocks dropping between two and eight percent.

Eight of the TSX’s 11 major sectors dipped into the red, with energy slipping just under one percent.

In New York, after jumping more than 260 points Monday on news of a U.S./Mexico trade deal, the Dow pulled back, finishing 14 points higher.

And after hitting record territory yesterday, the Nasdaq gained 12 points.

The loonie continued to catch up on the greenback, moving up 22/100ths of a cent to $0.7732 cents US.

Gold prices slipped from two-week highs, dropping $8.60 to $1,200 an ounce, while oil also dipped 25 cents to $68.62 US a barrel on news of increased production from OPEC.