New rules for organic labeling come into effect

A new provincial regulation came into effect on Saturday, September 1st, with regards to organic produce.

Organic food and beverage operators are now required to maintain up-to-date proof of certification.

Previously, there were no official requirements for people who were selling or marketing B.C. food products as organic.

The B.C. government will enforce any misuse of the term “organic” and will use a graduated enforcement approach that initially will focus on bringing businesses and individuals into compliance through education and warnings.

Uncertified operators marketing their food or beverage products as “organic” face possible penalties, including a 350 dollar fine.

With files from Sharon Vanhouwe