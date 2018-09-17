POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The crowd was on their feet for the Powell River Villa’s first Saturday home game of the season this weekend.

The Villa earned a 1-0 win over Lakehill after one of Lakehill’s own slashed the ball into his own net with just over three minutes left to play.

The visiting team has won the division the past three seasons.

The game was a physical contest, as one of Lakehill’s players was ejected with 20 minutes left to play when he ran Villa goalie Matt Liknes.

“The win is a huge confidence booster for Powell River and a solid start to a four home game run in five weeks, which continues this coming Saturday against Juan de Fuca at Timberlane Park,” read a post-game statement from the team.

This season also sees the use of the brand new concession stand at Timberlane, run by Steve Orchiston. A few volunteers are needed to assist Steve in providing the concession service. That would mean helping out at no more than one or two games over the whole season.

If you are interested, call Billy Livingston at (604) 485 9173 or Steve Orchiston at (604) 483-4823.