POWELL RIVER, B.C. – On September 12th, the Powell River RCMP responded to a report of a commercial trailer being broken into while parked in the City Transfer lot on Duncan Street in Powell River.

At around 5:00 a.m., witnesses saw three male youths leaving the City Transfer yard, one on a bike and the other two on foot.

The males took off south down Duncan Street. They then returned to the area, hanging out around the Ford dealership on Duncan. At 6:00 a.m., the theft was discovered.

The Powell River RCMP have since arrested a suspect in relation to the incident.

According to Constable Ron Palmquist, the suspect faces charges of one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and one count of Possession of Break-In Instruments.

Palmquist said the individual arrested is a Powell River resident. Palmquist’s notice did not mention the name of the suspect.

Between September 12th and 18th, 2018, the Powell River RCMP responded to 123 calls for service. Some of these calls included nine thefts, six assaults, one case of impaired driving, one case of mischief and nine break-and-enters.