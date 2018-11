VICTORIA, B.C. – The Powell River Villa took on Lakehill FC in Victoria last Saturday.

Nick Van’t Schipp scored the lone goal for Powell River. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Even with the draw, the Villa remain in first place in Division 2 of the Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL), with 22 points through ten games.

Up next for Powell River is a matchup with Juan de Fuca in Victoria on Saturday. Game time is 6:00 p.m. at Westhills Stadium.