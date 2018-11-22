POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The City of Powell River’s purchasing policy could be getting a boost.

The current purchasing threshold for council approval stands at $200,000 or greater.

The new policy proposes to change that to $500,000 or greater.

The purchasing policy provides a guideline on how purchases should be authorized for city duties, and how the sourcing of goods and services is completed.

The Powell River council document, dated November 22nd 2018, stated that increasing purchasing authorization limits and allowing more professional judgment will decrease the “administrative burden” around purchasing.

“Increasing the purchasing authority limits reduces the administrative burden of constantly seeking approval for low value purchases,” read the document.

If a purchase exceeds the employees purchasing limit, authorization for the approval of the purchase will have to be granted by the appropriate employee.

The report was prepared by Powell River CFO Adam Langenmaier. He recommended that council adopt the new purchasing policy. This recommendation has been seconded by CAO Mac Fraser.

The item will come before council on December 6th, 2018.