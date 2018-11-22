CAPTION: Downhill skiers make their way down a Mount Washington ski run during the start of the Royal Lepage Snow to Surf relay race throughout the Comox Valley on April 29, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

MOUNT WASHINGTON, B.C. – Get your skis and snowboards ready – Mt. Washington’s scheduled opening is right on target.

As of noon today, it is snowing “very heavily” on the mountain, according to spokesperson Sheila Rivers.

“We’re anticipating anywhere from 30 to 40 centimetres today with probably another 10 (centimetres) tomorrow,” Rivers said.

This bodes well for Mt. Washington’s anticipated Dec. 7 opening date.

“It’s pretty exciting,” River said. “We’re really looking forward to starting winter here, for sure.”

Last year, the alpine resort received snow earlier in November but the amount of white stuff that has fallen thus far this year is on par with the average this month.

“B.C. resorts tend to see infrequent spikes and dips within the temperatures which we’re seeing this November and we’re looking at having a bit more of a steadier lower temperature for us to be able to get the snow to accumulate which it seems to be within the next few days,” Rivers said.

All of the lifts are expected to be operational on opening day, but that will depend on just how much snow the resort has.

“We do our best to get at least the full front of the mountain open,” Rivers said.

On top of skiing and snowboarding, Mt. Washington offers a tube park, cross country skiing, and new this year is ‘fat tire’ biking on the snow within the Nordic area.

For more on Mt. Washington, visit its website.