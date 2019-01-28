Five-day sentencing hearing Jaskirat Singh Sidhu starts with family testimonies

The families of the Humboldt Broncos victims will have a chance to speak this week.

The five-day hearing will lead to the sentencing for truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu who recently pleaded guilty causing the deadly crash last April. 16 people were killed and 13 injured after his truck collided with the hockey bus.

BC residents leaning to Liberals over NDP new poll suggests

If a Mainstreet Research Poll is any indication, BC residents could be heading to the polls sooner than later.

Ahead of the Nanaimo by-election set for Wednesday, the poll suggests the BC Liberals are in the lead ahead of the NDP.

Decided and leaning voters are 45% in favour of the BC Liberals while just 32% are pulling for the NDP. If the Liberals win the by-election, the amount of seats in the legislature would be tied.

New home, same problems for Federal Liberals

The feds are returning for the winter session in their new home for the next decade.

The House of Commons has been temporarily moved to the West Block, while the Centre Block undergoes ten years of renovations. But, a new venue isn’t going to make it easier for the Liberals who will need to fend off opposition criticism ahead of the election amid issues with China.