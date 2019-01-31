POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A thief made off with a 24 case of beer and some frozen steaks after breaking into the Carlson Community Club earlier this week.

On Jan. 29 at roughly 12:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the club.

Sometime between 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 29, someone broke into the club and stole the beer and steaks, worth roughly $100.

It is believed that the suspect entered through a second story window on the north side of the building.

Powell River RCMP had a busy stretch from Jan. 24 to 30.

Mounties dealt with 82 calls for service including four thefts, seven assaults, three impaired driving cases, three reports of mischief, and two break-and-enter cases.

Board theft

On Jan. 28 at roughly 9:41 a.m., police responded to a theft in the 4300 block of Scotia Place.

Sometime between 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 28, someone stole plywood and an extension cord from a building site.

Police were also advised that several other items had been stolen from the building site earlier in the year as well.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

Impaired Driver

Meanwhile, on Jan. 29 at roughly 9:27 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the 4600 block of Joyce Avenue.

RCMP members stopped the vehicle nearby. The 37-year-old female driver exhibited signs of impairment.

A sobriety test was conducted on the driver, which she failed.

This matter is still under investigation and the female is facing charges of impaired driving by drugs.