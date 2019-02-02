The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform over 19 Wing Comox during a practice session on April 14, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

COMOX VALLEY, B.C. – The Snowbirds have announced their spring training schedule.

The aerobatic jets are coming back to the Valley for spring training.

In an Instagram post, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds confirmed their spring training schedule. From April 17th to May 7th, the aerobatic jets will be training at 19 Wing Comox.

They will be in the area to train for their 2019 airshow.

The BC stops in the 2019 Snowbirds airshow schedule include Quesnel, Penticton, and Abbotsford.