VANCOUVER ISLAND- The snow is on its way today.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected along the South Coast today as a low develops off Vancouver Island.

While amounts will vary, the general areas between Campbell River and Courtenay as well as the Sunshine Coast are expected to receive five to ten centimeters of snow by the time it ends overnight.

Down the coast, the Greater Victoria area is expected to get ten centimetres, with the highest amount of snow coming to higher terrain. A snowfall warning has been issued for the Malahat between Goldstream and Mill Bay.

Heavy flurries could develop this evening near Nanaimo as well.

School buses in School District’s 71, 72, and 47 have not had any cancellations or delays as of this publication.