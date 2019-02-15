VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- The weather has improved this morning.

The snowfall warning put in place from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay and the Sunshine Coast has been dropped, with the forecast now shifting to a mix of wet flurries and rain showers for the area.

Campbell River schools will be open today, while the Comox Valley and Powell River school districts have Pro-D days today. North Island College also has all campuses open, and no closures have been announced for Vancouver Island University.

Highway 19 and 19a are still snowy from Campbell River to Buckley Bay, with slippery sections and compact snow.

Drivers should exercise caution when travelling along the routes.