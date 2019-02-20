STORY BY SHARON VANHOUWE, MYCOWICHANVALLEYNOW.COM
NEW YORK, NY- Payless ShoeSource will be closing all 2,500 of its North American stores.
The Kansas-based company’s chief restructuring officer says the closures are happening because a prior reorganization left the company ill-equipped for today’s retail environment with too much remaining debt and too large a store footprint.
As part of the process, the company has wound down its e-commerce site.
Liquidation sales will continue until at least the end of March, with most continuing through the end of May.
There is a Payless Shoes in Campbell River.