While Canada’s stock exchange moved up for a fourth consecutive day, it was a choppy trading day on the American side of the border.

The TSX added 93 points today, and is well on course for a seventh straight winning week.

Stateside, it was a mixed bag on Wall Street with the Dow seeing decent gains and the Nasdaq sitting just above the flat line.

On Bay Street, nine of the top 10 most heavily traded companies on the exchange were in the green.

Meanwhile, plane and train maker Bombardier was the most actively traded company on the index after announcing its latest addition – a dedicated Mobile Response Team (MRT) aircraft, based in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bombardier’s stock rose 2.9 percent today, to $2.84 a share.

Elsewhere, Bausch Health Companies Inc. was off by 5.2 percent after announcing a fourth quarter revenue loss of $344 million.

The company’s total reported revenues were $8.3 billion for the full year of 2018, compared to $8.724 billion for the full year of 2017, marking a four percent decrease.

It was a flat day for the TSX’s energy sector, despite oil rising another 84 cents to $57.29 US a barrel, marking its highest level this year.

Crude prices rallied after slumping earlier in the day after the U.S. government reported that its shale output could hit record levels next month.

In New York, markets weren’t able to gain traction as the U.S. Federal Reserve said that it is holding interest rates steady.

Despite a drop in the tech sector, the Dow was 63 points higher while the Nasdaq edged up by two points.

The Canadian dollar gained 18/100ths of a cent to $0.7588 US while gold was down $3.60 to $1,337 an ounce.