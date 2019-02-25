A delay in tariff activity is continuing to boost investor optimism this morning. Donald Trump cited productive talks as he tweeted his plan to give negotiations between China and the US more time to come to a final trade deal, pushing the March 1st deadline ahead. The optimism is expected to boost most global markets this morning.

Meanwhile, US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to express a wait-and-see approach on interest rate hikes when he talks about the state of the economy tomorrow and Wednesday.

And reports suggest Brexit could be delayed up to another two years as Britain’s timeline to exit the EU nears the March 29th deadline.

The price of crude is pulling ahead despite reports showing an excess in US production. US crude is gaining to 57.43 a barrel.