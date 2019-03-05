POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Candidates have been declared for the upcoming City of Powell River municipal by-election.

Candidates include former councillor George Doubt, Allan Drummond, former qathet Regional District alternate director Allan Rebane, and former mayoral candidate Glenn Holstine.

The April 6 by-election will determine who will be elected as councillor for the remaining part of a four-year term.

Advance voting opportunities are Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 3.

The general voting day is Saturday, April 6.