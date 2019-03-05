While trade optimism is high, investors are still getting reminders of the fallout from the tariff battle. Beijing recently lowered expectations for economic growth in China, with the President injecting new funding into country. But, markets are still expected to gain some ground this morning after feeling the weight yesterday.

This wasn’t the case for the Nikkei, which closed .4 per cent lower at 21,726 in overnight trading.

And while the US and China are likely to reach a trade deal soon, Donald Trump is moving onto his next target. The President is expected to end preferential trade with India, which imports billions of dollars worth of duty-free products into the US.

The price of US oil is gaining slightly to 56-80 a barrel.

The lowly Loonie is falling further to 74.98 cents US.