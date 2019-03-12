North Island, Sunshine Coast communities to get harbour funds
OTTAWA, ON- The federal government is handing out millions of dollars in harbour funding.
According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), 35 small craft harbours up Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are going to be up to receive $33 million in funding, with the aim of creating jobs and helping local economies.
The money will be going towards supporting 35 different projects in those harbours, including float and wharf reconstructions, breakwater access development, dredging, and electrical reconstruction.
It’s on top of $100 million that was already set to be invested from 2018 to 2019 for repairs, construction, maintenance and dredging at core commercial fishing harbours across the country.
Harbours receiving the funding in our area are the following.
- Port Hardy
- Powell River
- Campbell River
- Gibsons
- Heriot Bay
- Zeballos
- Deep Bay
- Kelsey Bay
- Bella Coola
- Crofton
- Finn Bay
- Ford Cove
- French Creek
- Hartley Bay
- Horton Bay
- Kitamaat Village
- Kitkatla
- Klemtu
- McMillan Island
- Minstrel Island
- North Galiano
- Porpoise Bay
- Port Alberni
- Port Edward
- Queen Charlotte City
- Sidney Breakwater
- Sointula
- Squirrel Cove
- Steveston Gulf
- Steveston Paramount
- Tofino (4thStreet)
- Tofino (Armitage)
- Tofino (Wingen)
- Ucluelet (Otter Street)
- Ucluelet West
The amount of funding each harbour will receive is not yet available.