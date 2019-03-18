North American markets are up, if only slightly, so far today.

On Bay Street the TSX is 52 points higher, sitting at 16,193. In New York the Dow Jones is up 15 points to 25,864.

Ride sharing service Lyft Inc. is planning to go public, perhaps as early as today. The company is looking to raise $2-billion in its initial public stock offering. Lyft is aiming for a total market value of $25-billion.

Boeing is still sliding, down another 1.97 per cent so far today. Boeing shares have dropped $30-billion in five days following the Ethiopian plane crash.

At press time oil is up 50 cents to $59.02 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $2.50 to $1,305.40, and the loonie is down a shade to 74.93 cents U.S.