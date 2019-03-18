COURTENAY, B.C- Micheal Philip Simard has been convicted of two counts of second degree murder in the double homicide of Leanne Larocque and Gord Turner.

In October of 2016 the Comox Valley RCMP were called due to a shooting and found both Larocque and Turner dead inside a home in Courtenay.

Both the victims were in their forties at the time, Larocque having two children. Simard was forty-two.

Two men were arrested at the scene, one of them was Simard.

Larocque’s parents explained that Simard had been a former boyfriend of their daughter. Turner was a close friend of Larcoque.

Families of the victims expressed their relief to CHEK News at the courthouse after the ruling today.