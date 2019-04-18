An aerial view of the Powell River mill. Image sourced from Catalyst Paper.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A pair of paper machines at Powell River’s Paper Excellence Plant will be shut down for the next two weeks.

According to a report from the Powell River Peak, paper machines 10 and 11 will be out of operation for two weeks, starting tomorrow (April 19).

Paper Excellence’s vice president of environment, health, safety and communications Graham Kissack told the Peak that the curtailment is a result of weak orders due to the very soft North American paper markets for printing and writing papers, but also due to the ongoing, tight B.C. raw fibre market.

Kissack also told that the supply of wood chips from the central or southern Interior and Okanagan is “tight.”

He also told the Peak that the machines will be back on line on May 2.

The MyPowellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out to Paper Excellence for comment.