POWELL RIVER, BC – An afternoon round trip sailing from Texada to Powell River will be cancelled.

BC Ferries said in a release that on Friday May 3rd, the 1:00 p.m. sailing from Texada Island and the 2:00 p.m. sailing from Powell River are cancelled.

The cancellation is due to operational safety training for crews.

Service will resume for the route at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit BC Ferries’ website.