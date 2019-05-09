The exterior of the old train station in Courtenay is pictured in a Goat News file photo. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- A dispute over the E&N rail line is heading for court May 13.

However, the Island Corridor Foundation is hoping it doesn’t get that far and a resolution can be reached before the issue between the Nanoose First Nation and the foundation goes through more legal proceedings.

The First Nation filed a lawsuit against the Island Corridor Foundation and the Attorney General of Canada, whereby the First Nations group can gain land that it claims was wrongfully taken away years ago to build the rail line in the first place.

The Island Corridor Foundation owns the E&N rail line that stretches from Victoria all the way north to Courtenay.