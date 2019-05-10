Over 106,000 jobs created in April

The Canadian labour market saw its biggest one month surge in over 40 years. Statistics Canada said over 106,000 jobs were added last month the most of which were full-time. The announcement dropped the unemployment rate to 5.7 percent from 5.8 the previous month. The Canadian workforce has been strong since 2016 and helps offset struggling areas like economic growth.

U.S. confiscates North Korean ship after suspicious missile launch

Tensions are escalating as the U.S. seized a North Korean cargo ship used to violate international sanctions. The ship was apparently detained over a year ago but is being announced after confirmation that North Korea launched multiple short-range missiles into the sea over the past week. To make matters more interesting, the missiles resemble Russian prototypes.

Majority of Canadians falling for fake news

Fake news is flooding social media and Millennials seem to be the most susceptible. A Global News report cited an Ipsos survey which says 60 percent of Canadians aged 18 to 34 years old admit to falling for fake news. The news still isn’t great for older generations with 60 percent of Gen Xers admitting to getting fooled and half of Baby Boomers.